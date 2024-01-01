Pooja Sachin Duggal

CEO & Founder at Healthhunt

Pooja started out in the diamond industry working for the Rapaport Group in Mumbai, as the leader in the Indian market. In 2010, Pooja stood up against the diamond industry in India, a multi-Billion dollar industry, as the voice that condemned blood diamonds, which had made their way into India. Pooja felt compelled to follow her own truth and explore her true passions, no matter what the repercussions were. Now, with her own business, Pooja, as a new mom and a new business owner, is doing the same to tackle India's health crisis, with healthhunt.