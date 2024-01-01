Prabhakar Chaudhary

MD, HAL Robotics

Though he is from the engineering background, he has spend most of his time working for the team that builds great products @HALRobotics. He is focused on working with enterprises to make use of IoT to solve their specific problems.



He has 15 years of professional career working in the technology world. During this time, he has built dozens of products, enterprise applications and led many business units. He believes that in order for companies to stay relevant in today’s world, they have to push product innovation faster and harder.