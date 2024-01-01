Pranav Maheshwari
Co-founder, Vista Rooms
PranavMaheshwari, Co-founder Vista Rooms, loves all things tech and is the Head of Technology at Vista Rooms. Pranav is a complicated mix of a VJTI- IT grad and an XLRI double Masters in Finance and Marketing. When he is not being challenged technologically at Vista Rooms, he watches Bollywood movies.
