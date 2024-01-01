Prashant Goyal
Director - Data Center Advisory Practice, India, CBRE
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Increasing Data Consumption Making Data Centers a True Asset Class For Real Estate
According to a report by Crisil, India's data consumption has seen a sharp 38 per cent rise year-on-year for FY21 on account of COVID-19
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-