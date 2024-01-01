Puneet Agrawal
Founder, Woffr
Puneet Agarwal is founder of Woffr, an O2O (offline to online) solution on mobile, which empowers users with relevant information about offers and deals on brands, nearby stores, and users’ payment cards.
Latest
5 types of people entrepreneurs need to avoid around them
Avoid these five kinds of people when you are starting as a first-time entrepreneur.
