Rajan Navani

Managing Director and CEO, JetSynthesys

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

2019: New & Emerging Technologies in Gaming

Gamers need an internet connection and they can extract any game, any time they want from the cloud as major active companies bringing cloud gaming services

Entrepreneurs

Here is why Co-Working is the Office of the Future

Startups and SME's can cut down on operational costs significantly by eliminating the obligation of renting out an entire space for limited human capital

Growth Strategies

How Incubators and Accelerators are Changing the Game for Indian Start-ups

Incubators and accelerators have seized the day by providing start-ups with not only co-working space but also mentorship and structured financial support

More Authors You Might Like