Rajat Gandhi
Founder & CEO, Faircent
A marketer, strategist, and brand builder with over 20 years of experience, Rajat Gandhi is the Founder & CEO of Faircent, India’s largest peer-to-peer lending platform. As one of the earliest Internet professionals in India, Rajat has leveraged his extensive expertise in online and digital realms to pioneer the concept of online peer-to-peer lending in India and establish Faircent as the largest P2P lending platform in the country.Through Faircent, Rajat has been playing a critical role in extending the benefits of financial inclusion to India’s traditionally underserved populace and democratising debt by enabling access to cheap and fast credit for borrowers including the SME/MSME segment.
Why Small Business Owners are Banking on P2P Lending
Small enterprises end up approaching the unorganized private sector lending agencies or the loan sharks who charge an exorbitantly high-interest rate and have exploitative practices, but here's the solution
P2P Lending And Uberization Of Financial Services In India
Barriers in lending money have been broken as the most important aspect of lending is the access to financial data
