Founder & CEO, Faircent

A marketer, strategist, and brand builder with over 20 years of experience, Rajat Gandhi is the Founder & CEO of Faircent, India’s largest peer-to-peer lending platform. As one of the earliest Internet professionals in India, Rajat has leveraged his extensive expertise in online and digital realms to pioneer the concept of online peer-to-peer lending in India and establish Faircent as the largest P2P lending platform in the country.

Through Faircent, Rajat has been playing a critical role in extending the benefits of financial inclusion to India’s traditionally underserved populace and democratising debt by enabling access to cheap and fast credit for borrowers including the SME/MSME segment.