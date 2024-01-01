Rakesh Jain

Founder and CEO, Paysquare

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Payroll Outsourcing: On A Growth Spree

The global payroll outsourcing industry is poised to grow from $17.4 bn in 2016 to $21.8 bn by 2020, the growth comes in as enterprises of all scales continue to outsource non-core processes to improve on their profit margins

More Authors You Might Like