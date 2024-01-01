Rakesh Jain
Founder and CEO, Paysquare
Payroll Outsourcing: On A Growth Spree
The global payroll outsourcing industry is poised to grow from $17.4 bn in 2016 to $21.8 bn by 2020, the growth comes in as enterprises of all scales continue to outsource non-core processes to improve on their profit margins
