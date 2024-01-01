Rishi Kapal

CEO, EduGild

How Edtech Startups Are Using Technology To Up Their Game

Let's view the education support services getting impacted by technology.

A Powerful Value Driven Mentoring: Professor X As A Mentor With Great Abilities!

With hope for better future Professor X brings X-Men together and mentors them to unite for peace and harmony between human beings and mutants.

Know How To Fight Like The Avengers In Your Startup Battle

Avengers journey helps startups explore a business idea and approach from a variety of angles.

Avengers And Mullins' Framework For Startups

Following is the extract and understanding of how Avengers came together on the lines of the Mullins' Seven Domains Framework.

What Startups Can Learn From Superman

Here is the lesson to be growing up as a startup in unchartered territories and unknown geographies.

