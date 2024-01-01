Roopa Venkat

Co-founder, Mera Transport

She has a dynamic leadership career in the relocation and transport industry with a rich mix of finance, operations, internal external processes and growing interest in new-age technology. She has intimate knowledge of financial processes, operating results and profitability to make the tangible connection between business and its financial performance for effective decision making.

Her experience in conceptualising and implementing financial policies and procedures, including working-capital management, internal financial controls, project financing, and costing are her forte.