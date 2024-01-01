Sachin Maheswari

CEO, EzCred

Sachin has over 18 years of investing, operating and consulting experience in India and the United States. Prior to starting EzCred he was Managing Director at Zephyr Peacock, a private equity firm based out of Bangalore, India. He has previously been at Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Opus Capital (venture capital firms in the Silicon Valley). He started his career in Silicon Valley with companies like EFI and Unimobile (wireless startup). He has a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from Wharton.