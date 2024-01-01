Sachin Maheswari
CEO, EzCred
Sachin has over 18 years of investing, operating and consulting experience in India and the United States. Prior to starting EzCred he was Managing Director at Zephyr Peacock, a private equity firm based out of Bangalore, India. He has previously been at Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Opus Capital (venture capital firms in the Silicon Valley). He started his career in Silicon Valley with companies like EFI and Unimobile (wireless startup). He has a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from Wharton.
How is Fintech Accelerating the Financial Digital Journey
With a large population and increasingly automated economy, India faces a heavy spectre of jobless growth
