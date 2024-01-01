One of India’s leading architectural design studio, The Canvas, stands tall on 15+ years of industry

experience of its Founding Evangelist, Ms. Sapna Khakharia. Sapna is a passionate leader and through her

vast management experience, she always ensures that clear objectives and expectations are delivered

and maintained always.

Building relationships with clients, authorities and professional colleagues have ensured that Sapna has

been able to draw upon a vast diversity of Architectural and ID typologies for her career till date. Her

penchant for Workspace Architecture, Hotels, F&B, Residential and Interior Design facilitates her

understanding of global trend and retrospective influences.

She seeks to examine and execute the opportunities that each site and project possesses in order to

fulfil the site’s design potential. She truly believes that responsiveness to the end user’s needs is

imperative in creating a functional and inspired sense of place. Sapna is of the belief that architecture

without people is like an art piece without its soul. The world is getting smaller and global thinking

motivates her to transcend architectural boundaries both geographically and culturally. Sapna’s

burning ambition and dogged determination led to The Canvas to win the prestigious title of iNFHRA FM

Excellence Award, which is the only jury led award in the fraternity, in the best design category for

one of its client - Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution platform.

Sapna draws a huge chunk of inspiration from her father who she also considers as a mentor and the

pillar of support, under the guidance of whom she went on to achieve success in her life. She has honed

her design sensibilities from him and they share various common interests. Being one of the few women

in a typically male-dominated industry, she has navigated her share of growth and challenges, only to

emerge supreme.

She is an advocate for gender inclusivity at the workplace and has pioneered many

policies within The Canvas for the betterment of women employees. Additionally, Sapna has been

instrumental in making The Canvas, one of the top 5 companies in India to have an official policy on

menstrual leave for its women employees.