Shankar Kotuli
Founder, PaisaWapas.com
Shankar Kotuli is a 2011 Graduate of IIT Roorkee. He started his career with Sapient, quit the firm within 3 months after learning about the corporate environment. He joined Vedantu and was heading the Vedantu Technology team before starting PaisaWapas in May 2015.
