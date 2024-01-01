Founder and CEO, Talerang

Shveta Raina, a strong entrepreneurship professional and Founder and CEO of Talerang. A business enthusiast and visionary in her field, Shveta started her entrepreneurial journey in 2013. Translating business strategy into actionable goals for the growth of the company, Shveta proves that the land of success is owned by doers. The business enthusiast is erudite with a strong academic background. Shveta has attended some top-flight universities - Bachelor of Arts, Applied Mathematics, International Relations, Economics from Brown University in 2007, and Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School in 2013. With many awards and recognitions to her name, Shveta has been an all-rounder in her professional journey so far. The visionary entrepreneur was identified as a Rising Woman Leader 2015 by Economic Times and Spencer Stuart. Additionally, she was listed as a Woman of Worth 2015 by India Today. She has also been facilitated with the Young Womenpreneur 2017 Award by the DICE Ecosystem and Governor of Maharashtra; Women Entrepreneur of the year 2018 at Inbush Era World Summit and Woman Achiever Award by the Women Economic Forum. Talerang is an Education Management Company that is focussed on providing career training to students and professionals.