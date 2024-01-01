Smita Singh

Partner-Indirect Tax, Customs & Trade Group, Singh & Associates

Legal Implications Of the Newly Proposed Agriculture Infra Development Cess

The objective behind introduction of the cess is to raise funds to finance spending on developing agriculture infrastructure

India's Withdrawal From RCEP: Is It Better Off?

India's focus has shifted to the creation of a strong domestic agricultural and industrial base, and therefore, joining the RCEP no longer appears to be a priority

