Surabhi Nijhawan

In less than a year, we have worked with organisations across the spectrum of the social sector - NGOs, foundations, impact funds, sustainability and development consulting organisations etc. Some of these include Teach for India, Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives, Central Square Foundation, Grameen, Dasra, Samagra and more - all of which are doing phenomenal and diverse work in the development space. We think we can provide exciting insights into employment trends and opportunities in the social sector or support to people looking to transition from corporate to the social impact space.