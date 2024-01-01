Surajit Das

Co-founder and CEO, Routematic

Latest

Technology

10 Years Challenge: How Startups Have Changed the Daily Lives of Individuals

If technology was asked to take part in the 10-year challenge, wherein it could display its transformation from 2009 to 2019, we'd definitely be blown away

Growth Strategies

Here's How an Organized Transportation System Can Contribute to Employee Productivity

Transportation is the reason why leading IT/ITES, BPOs, and KPOs with high-intensity work and rotational shifts are already offering cabs on a large scale to employees

Technology

Corporates and Conscious Commutes: Reducing Carbon Footprint

India requires logical and cost-efficient solutions to reduce carbon footprint in employee commute for corporates that don't involve EV

