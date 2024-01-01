Suresh Rajan

CEO, LCR Capital Partners

Mr. Rajan is the Chief Executive Officer of LCR Capital Partners. Prior to launching LCR, Suresh served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Java Nova LLC, a private equity funded franchisee of Dunkin Donuts. An experienced QSR operator, Suresh’s focus was on real estate selection, market development, finance and human resources.

Suresh previously spearheaded the efforts of SPD Ventures in the development of Quiznos Sub franchises in New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Suresh evaluated trade area development opportunities in those states and negotiated the development contracts with

Quiznos Sub corporate. Suresh managed the stem to stern development of SPD Ventures’ Quiznos Sub efforts and in doing so established numerous national sales and development

records for that brand.