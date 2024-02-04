Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While last mile delivery is the most crucial part of the delivery process, it is also the most challenging one. What if can be turned into an effortless and an environmentally safe experience? Zypp Electric is striving to do just that. "We are enhancing last-mile delivery in India by merging technology and electric mobility. Through the strategic integration of IoT and AI in our electric vehicles (EVs), we are contributing to a delivery ecosystem that is cleaner, more eco-conscious, and notably more efficient," says Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Zypp Electric.

TECH SPECS

•Year of inception: 2017

•No. of employees: 950+

•Revenue for FY 2022-23: INR 125 Cr

•External funding received so far - USD 35 Mn+

•Major clients - Zomato, Uber, Amazon, Zepto, etc

•Any IP developed/ patented: We have created some in-house technology regarding Geo-fence, Geo-Spatial and 4 more technologies under the process of the patent.