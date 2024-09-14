Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a young boy in a small village near Faisalabad, Pakistan, Innam Dustgir dreamed big—a vision beyond the quiet fields and narrow streets. Today, he is the CEO of three companies: Tech Pulse, Fliptron, and Sirajia IT Solutions. Dustgir feels that his path to starting these businesses reflects his determination, leadership, and commitment to strive for the highest standards of excellence, and he hopes to inspire other budding entrepreneurs with his story.

Stepping into freelancing

Dustgir recalls the challenge of growing up in a rural area with limited technology and social expectations. After completing his education in Islamabad, he launched a freelance career on Fiverr, focusing on digital marketing and SEO projects. Armed with a basic computer and a modest internet connection, he started offering IT services to clients globally and took every opportunity to learn and improve.

These efforts paid off as Dustgir built a reputation for excellent work and gained more clients, he says. The entrepreneur claims he quickly became one of Fiverr's top-rated sellers. He adds that he refined his skills in enhancing online visibility and executing successful marketing campaigns through these projects.

Launching three companies

Dustgir's first big step as an entrepreneur was starting Tech Pulse—a digital marketing agency that specializes in branding and digital marketing and works with influencers—with a focus on clients in the U.S. and the UK. He says the success of Tech Pulse allowed him to expand his entrepreneurial endeavors with two more companies: Fliptron and Sirajia IT Solutions.

Fliptron offers Web 3.0 services, such as NFT development and blockchain, in the U.S. and the UK. Meanwhile, Sirajia IT Solutions provides a wide range of IT services, including software development, digital marketing, and IT consulting. Dustgir adds that it also offers chat support to tech companies in countries like the U.S., UK, and UAE.

Plans for the future

As a leader of three companies, Dustgir credits his ability to find new and innovative solutions and meet market demands as what has driven their growth within the competitive IT and digital marketing sectors. The entrepreneur says his success has not only transformed his life but also fueled his desire to give back to his community through initiatives aimed at improving education and creating opportunities for young people in rural areas.

Looking ahead, Dustgir's vision for the future includes expanding his companies globally and continuing to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. He believes his journey from a small village to the helm of three companies can be a powerful reminder that dreams, no matter how grand, can be realized through hard work, resilience, and an unwavering belief in oneself. Dustgir wants his legacy to not only inspire business success but also instill hope in all those who dare to dream big.