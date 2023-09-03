Empowering IP Owners Founded in 2021 by Abinav Varma Kalidindi, IKONZ offers its users interactive and immersive experiences where they can engage with their favourite personalities using their digital twin.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abinav Varma Kalidindi, Founder, IKONZ

Bringing generative artificial intelligence and Metaverse together; IKONZ is all about empowering users by helping them manage and monetize their digital assets. Founded in 2021 by Abinav Varma Kalidindi, the platform offers its users interactive and immersive experiences where they can engage with their favourite personalities using their digital twin.

"We believe that user-generated content is the lifeblood of a thriving Metaverse ecosystem. We are committed to empowering our users by providing them with robust tools and features that allow for the creation and sharing of their own content," shares Kalidindi, founder and CEO, IKONZ.

The platform's users can create their digital avatars, showcase their creative talent and collaborate with others in the virtual world, "IKONZ offers a space where users can freely express their creativity and bring their unique ideas to life."

The start-up has collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan, Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle to deliver immersive Metaverse experiences. Fans can take selfies with a digital avatar of Amitabh Bachchan in their own city or enjoy some unique experiences with the legendary actor. It leverages technologies such as blockchain technology, AI, and holographic extended reality. Its investors include the likes of Village Global, Woodstock Fund, and Polygon Studios.

FACTSHEET:

No. Of employees: 25+

Inception year: 2021
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Creative Inc

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Use the Power of a Positive Psychology to Transform Your World

Discover the extraordinary potential within you to ignite a global movement of positive change. You can become a renowned catalyst for transformation through the power of positive psychology.

By Brian H. Robb
Business News

Airlines Know Their Boarding Process Is Excruciatingly Inefficient. Here's Why They Won't Change It.

One of the most frustrating parts of air travel isn't likely to get better anytime soon.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

At 16, She Was a Homeless Single Mom With Serious Talent. Now, Her Business Brings in Millions.

Mimi G. Ford's online venture was earning seven figures within just three years. Today, she's excited to reach even more people.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Turn Every Adversity You Face into an Advantage

Every setback presents an opportunity for growth. Life is a series of unpredictable twists, a fact that entrepreneurs understand all too well.

By Rodolfo Delgado
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Fast: 10 Real Ways to Make Money Quickly

Want to make extra money ASAP? Check out this breakdown of 10 ways to make money fast to get inspired and start earning quickly.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Successful People Have 2 Types of Goals, a Stanford-Trained Mindset Expert Says. Without Both, You Won't Reach Your Potential.

Eduardo Briceño says that ambitious people often fall into a mental trap that prevents them from achieving long-term success.

By Frances Dodds