Bringing generative artificial intelligence and Metaverse together; IKONZ is all about empowering users by helping them manage and monetize their digital assets. Founded in 2021 by Abinav Varma Kalidindi, the platform offers its users interactive and immersive experiences where they can engage with their favourite personalities using their digital twin.

"We believe that user-generated content is the lifeblood of a thriving Metaverse ecosystem. We are committed to empowering our users by providing them with robust tools and features that allow for the creation and sharing of their own content," shares Kalidindi, founder and CEO, IKONZ.

The platform's users can create their digital avatars, showcase their creative talent and collaborate with others in the virtual world, "IKONZ offers a space where users can freely express their creativity and bring their unique ideas to life."

The start-up has collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan, Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle to deliver immersive Metaverse experiences. Fans can take selfies with a digital avatar of Amitabh Bachchan in their own city or enjoy some unique experiences with the legendary actor. It leverages technologies such as blockchain technology, AI, and holographic extended reality. Its investors include the likes of Village Global, Woodstock Fund, and Polygon Studios.

FACTSHEET:

No. Of employees: 25+

Inception year: 2021