Founded in 2021 by Varun Sadana, the Bengaluru-based Supertails simplifies pet parenting with a digital platform offering products, personalised support, and resources.

In the rapidly evolving pet care landscape, many first-time pet parents face significant challenges in providing the best care for their furry companions. Overwhelmed by conflicting information and a lack of time, these pet owners often struggle to find reliable resources.

Recognizing this gap, Supertails was founded to simplify pet parenting through a trustworthy digital platform that offers not just products but also personalised support.

Co-founder Varun Sadana identified the digital opportunity early on, understanding that millennials and Gen-Z pet parents were increasingly turning to online resources. "Going digital was the next logical step," he notes. "We aimed to create a platform that could make their pet parenting journey easier and more enjoyable." This vision led to the establishment of an e-Commerce platform providing an extensive assortment of pet essentials alongside valuable resources to aid pet owners.

Transitioning to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, Supertails focused on community building, product introduction, and geographic expansion. "Our first step was to address the fundamental needs—pet supplies, healthcare, and training. However, we soon realised that pet parents needed more than just products; they needed guidance and trusted support," shares Sadana.

To meet this demand, Supertails introduced Pet Relationship Managers (PRMs), who provided personalised advice and made vet consultations accessible, nurturing trust within the community.

The launch of Henlo, a D2C pet food brand, was a strategic move that aligned with the "Make in India" initiative, enhancing the brand's credibility. "Alongside Henlo, the introduction of a pet pharmacy transformed Supertails into a comprehensive pet care ecosystem," adds Sadana. The brand leveraged data analytics to refine its strategies, ensuring a tailored approach to customer needs.

However, the D2C journey was not without challenges. Sadana notes that managing operational complexities, maintaining consistent customer engagement, and ensuring reliable order fulfilment were key hurdles.

By prioritising customer retention over mere acquisition, Supertails cultivated lasting relationships, with an impressive 80% of sales coming from repeat customers. "Innovations like same-day delivery in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with delivery in Bengaluru in under 2 hours, along with a focus on emotional engagement, helped solidify our customer loyalty," emphasises Sadana.

"Platforms like Shiprocket and Unicommerce have been key partners, managing our inventory, streamlining order fulfilment, and ensuring smooth and efficient deliveries to our customers across India," he adds.

Looking ahead, Supertails has ambitious plans for growth. According to Sadana, the Indian pet care market, projected to expand fivefold by 2030, presents a wealth of opportunities.

"Our current goal is to continue refining our offerings, deepen our market presence, and expand delivery services, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities," Sadana comments. With annual growth rates of 200% over the past three years, the brand is poised for continued success.

By prioritising customer-centric solutions and addressing the unique challenges faced by Indian pet parents, Supertails aspires to become the leading D2C brand in the country's burgeoning pet care market, setting the stage for future global expansion.

