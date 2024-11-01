Take ctrl: Women in Charge of Tech's Next Chapter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Females make up nearly 50% of the global population. Now, what happens when 50% of the world gets equal opportunities as the other half? Gender equity, then, means we don't risk missing out on half the world's potential contributions.

The technology sector, for instance, has only one-third of representation from women. While we have progressed a lot since the last decade, there are still many women who have the potential to be the next big innovator, the next big scientist, or the next big CTO. By focusing on gender inclusion, individual merit, and fostering equity, we could harness a wealth of fresh perspectives and groundbreaking ideas, driving progress in ways we haven't yet imagined.

However, gender bias is a significant roadblock hindering the full realization of human potential.

Understanding Unconscious Bias

Gender bias, especially unconscious bias, is a pervasive issue in nearly every industry, including tech. It manifests in subtle ways, from hiring practices to daily interactions. This bias can skew important decisions and hinder the professional growth of talented women. In tech, where innovation is the key driver, gender bias can be particularly detrimental. The industry's rapid evolution demands a workforce that is merit-based and includes varied perspectives.

Consider a team developing a new software application. The team is mostly male and focuses on technical features and user interface design. A female team member with substantial expertise in a relevant field offers valuable suggestions to enhance the application. However, her input is overlooked due to unconscious bias. Had her experience and suggestions been considered, the application could have been more inclusive and appealing to a broader audience. This example shows that valuing merit over gender not only benefits individuals but also strengthens the project's overall success. In the grand scheme, inclusive teams drive innovation and deliver more robust solutions.

Diversity – Is it Really so Important?

Diversity in the modern world isn't just a moral imperative but a strategic one. Let's imagine a room of like-minded people with similar backgrounds trying to get out of an escape room. They will likely approach the problems in similar ways, leading to solutions that may not consider all angles. According to the Catalyst report,gender-diverse teams are better at solving complex problems and enhancing productivity.3This fosters richer discussions leading to more creative and effective solutions. So, this makes diversity a big deal in the modern world, and rightfully so.

New Day, New Learnings

The world is rapidly changing. Today, our focus has shifted towards Gen-AI, quantum computing, and more. These emerging technologies not only reshape existing tech roles but also demand a broader range of skills that goes beyond STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) for women to thrive.

While organizations may provide support for women to grow, we must always be curious - curious about what is around is and curious about what is coming, and curious about what can shape our future. It's a time when fostering talent based on merit, regardless of gender, isn't just about individual success but about building a more equitable and innovative world. By embracing these ideals, we not only prepare ourselves for the challenges ahead but also pave the way for a future where inclusivity and excellence go hand in hand.