B Capital is a multi-stage global investment firm that partners with extraordinary entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology. Karan Mohla, General Partner, B Capital has been around the block for over 20 years and 15 of them have been in tech-focused venture and growth investing.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

B Capital is a multi-stage global investment firm that partners with extraordinary entrepreneurs to shape the future through technology. Karan Mohla, General Partner, B Capital has been around the block for over 20 years and 15 of them have been in tech-focused venture and growth investing.

Karan has formerly worked with Chiratae Ventures as a partner and before that in QVT Finance LP, and Jefferies & Company and later went on to become part of the founding team for the B Capital India office.

On B Capital's investment predilictions Karan explains, "With more than US$7 Billion in assets under management across multiple funds, the firm focuses on seed to late-stage venture growth investments, primarily in the tech, healthcare, and climate sectors."

The firm has followed one ethos in particular; native innovators building for their country and Karan remarked that they continue to hone down in the areas where founders building from India and for India have a right to scale and more importantly, a right to win.

"In recent history, this has included areas such as cross-border SaaS/Enterprise-tech, B2B platforms, infrastructure layer fintech, digitally focused climate solutions, and full-stack focused digital healthcare, where we have invested across the early and growth stages," Karan adds.

Emerging areas such as deeptech, robotics, cyber security, and energy transition are some of the broader themes into which B Capital is looking to dive deeper.

Through the early-stage focused 'Ascent fund', the firm invests in seed through Series B focus on the U.S., India, and Southeast Asia across technology, healthcare, and climate. "Our focused early-stage investing efforts in India commenced in 2022 and we have invested in several companies including Accacia, Turno, Nektar, Bhanzu, Sugar.fit, Brik and Gushwork."

"As a truly global firm, B Capital is continuing to grow its investing presence in India. We take a global approach to investing, seeking opportunities in key markets around the world but being locally focused on our investment thesis," says Karan regarding B Capital's roadmap for FY2024-25.

He further explained that this perspective allows them to identify emerging trends, access diverse talent pools, and capitalize on cross-border opportunities for portfolio companies.

"We prioritize investments in companies that leverage technology to disrupt traditional industries or solve complex problems. For the early-stage investments, the Ascent Fund looks for innovative companies using cutting-edge technologies in our three core areas to drive differentiation and competitive advantage."

B Capital, according to Karan is the identifier of startups that show enough promise, eventually mature into global entities and transform established industries, and will back them from founding through the IPO stage.

The firm's global presence along with its strategic partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), is known to provide portfolio companies across the region with access to a network of global corporate leaders looking to partner with emerging technologies.

"Our team comes from sector-specific industries such as enterprise, healthcare, tech, and engineering, and this is how we bring our local expertise and help our portfolio companies grow," adds Karan.

Facts: