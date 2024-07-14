Over the past eight years, the Mumbai-based firm claims to have invested in over 500 (till March 2024) startups diversified into over 40 sectors and covering over 650 districts in India.

Since 2016, Venture Catalysts has been on a mission to strengthen India's startup ecosystem.

According to Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts, they started their journey as Asia's first integrated incubator in 2016 to back early-stage and idea-stage startups in India and boost the innovation quotient in the country's startup ecosystem.

"Over the years, Venture Catalysts has also evolved, launching innovative and sector-agnostic funds like 100Unicorns, Beams Fintech, Spyre, Elev8, and VC Grid under our umbrella organisation, Venture Catalysts," says Ranjan.

Over the past eight years, the Mumbai-based firm claims to have invested in over 500 (till March 2024) startups diversified into over 40 sectors and covering over 650 districts in India.

"Despite global macroeconomic challenges, we have grown remarkably because of our unwavering belief in the potential of Indian startups," comments Ranjan.

He also emphasises that, with estimated total investments of more than USD 250 million, they have contributed to the creation of more than 20,000 jobs and increased entrepreneurship in places outside of urban areas. "Over 50% of our startups today come from Tier II, III, and IV cities, as compared to less than 10% in 2016," he adds.

Venture Catalysts' investment thesis focuses on nurturing innovation and supporting founders in tackling fundamental problems, particularly those in semi-urban and rural areas.

Commenting on the investment thesis, Ranjan says, "We are committed to making purposeful investments, offering not only financial backing but also networking opportunities and mentorship. We have a particular interest in supporting diverse startups, including those led by women and those situated in semi-urban and rural areas, to ensure equitable opportunities for all entrepreneurs.

The firm's thesis also focuses on tier II-V startups, moonshot ideas, AI, supporting solo founders, and investing in high-potential startups.

For FY 2024–25, Sharma anticipates a flourishing Indian startup ecosystem, with a focus on AI in various sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, agritech, space tech, livestock husbandry, defense, and EV.

Ranjan highlights that the plan is to offer continued support to innovative startups, with an emphasis on technology, fintech, and real estate. The priority is to make sound investment decisions to ensure the growth and success of the portfolio companies, with a focus on minimising failure rates.

One notable success story is ConfirmTkt, an online train booking platform founded by Sripad Vaidya and Dinesh Kumar Kotha. "Venture Catalysts supported ConfirmTkt from ideation to acquisition by ixigo, which recently went public with a INR 740 crore IPO," says Ranjan.

