AWE Funds focuses on tech-led innovation in climate tech, health, and fintech, investing in companies like FreshoKartz and Remedico.

Seema Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Partner of Achieving Women Equity (AWE) Funds, has a career spanning 25 years in finance across India and the US.

Her extensive experience encompasses capital markets, fund mobilisation, strategy, entrepreneurship, financial management, and policy advocacy.

Seema's dedication to promoting equitable economic value creation, especially for women, is evident through her initiatives, which have positively impacted over 450,000 women globally.

She also founded the AWE Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at empowering women economically through education, market access, policy advocacy, and community building.

Commenting on the investment thesis, Seema says, "We focus on leveraging tech-led innovation to drive gender equity and climate action while delivering top-tier financial returns."

Since its inception, AWE Funds has invested in five companies such as FreshoKartz Agri, Velmeni, AGAM International, and Remedico, with an average ticket size ranging from USD 250k to USD 5 million.

"AWE Funds targets sectors such as climate tech, health, fintech, and the future of work, with a particular emphasis on climate mitigation and sustainable agriculture. Our climate tech focus includes energy, mobility, and sustainable agriculture," says Seema.

"As a team, we have invested USD 400 million in 48 companies in our prior funds and investment vehicles," she adds.

Seema's optimistic outlook for FY 2024–25 is driven by favorable geopolitical developments, robust government policies, and India's burgeoning tech talent, positioning the country as a leader in AI and climate action.

According to Seema, her approach to investing is not just about providing capital but also offering "smart capital" through mentorship, strategic partnerships, and growth capital facilitation.

Seema's leadership continues to drive AWE Funds towards achieving its mission of empowering 30 million women by 2030 through innovation and equitable economic opportunities in the US and India.

Facts:

Portfolio Size: 5

Average Ticket Size: USD 250k to USD 5 Mn

Total Assets Under Management: Final close pending