Praveen Someshwar to Succeed Hina Nagarajan as CEO of Diageo India Praveen Someshwar will take over as managing director and CEO from Hina Nagarajan, effective from April 1, 2025. Someshwar will join as CEO-designate on March 1, 2025, before officially assuming the role.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Praveen Someshwar and Hina Nagarajan, Diageo India

Diageo India, the maker of alcoholic beverages for leading brands, has announced a major leadership transition with Praveen Someshwar taking over as managing director and CEO from Hina Nagarajan, effective from April 1, 2025. Someshwar will join as CEO-designate on March 1, 2025, before officially assuming the role, pending necessary regulatory approvals, as per a press release by Diageo India.

Nagarajan will transition to a new role on Diageo's global executive committee after four years of steering the company to significant milestones. Under her leadership, Diageo India achieved 'sustained, profitable double-digit growth', with market capitalization crossing INR 1 trillion ($12.5 billion).

Reflecting on her contributions, Diageo CEO, Debra Crew stated, "Under Hina's leadership, Diageo India has combined strong top-line growth and margin expansion with impactful strategic initiatives, reshaping and premiumising our portfolio and positioning Diageo India as an innovative leader in the AlcoBev industry."

Speaking on his new role, Someshwar said, "I am delighted to be joining Diageo – a business with world-leading brands, talented colleagues, and a long-term commitment to developing its business sustainably in India."

The leadership change signals Diageo India's commitment to continued growth and innovation. Mahendra Kumar Sharma, chairman of the United Spirits Limited Board, expressed confidence in the transition. "On behalf of the USL Board, we wish to extend our sincere thanks to Hina for her strong stewardship of the business and her partnership with the Board. The Board and I also wish to welcome Praveen, who we look forward to working with and offering our full support as he transitions into this important leadership position."
