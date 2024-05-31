Entrepreneurial and artistic since a young age, Aparajita founded the Saat Saath Arts Foundation in 2010, a non-profit meant to curate a platform that allows creative dialogue between Indian artists and the international art world.

A gallerist, curator, and an admirer of fine art, who's in love with the region's artistic output and what it means to her. Aparajita Jain was born in 1980 in Kolkata, the city of joy and synonymous with culture and literature. Her passion for regional art, made her take the reigns of Nature Morte and make the gallery an illustrious name in the contemporary art space.

Aparajita has a couple of early memories of creative sparks which got her into the realm of art. A single conversation with her grandparents about Navras, the complexity, the beauty, and the flavors of life. Secondly, an introduction to impressionism by her school principal while she was in a class about art appreciation.

When asked about magic formulas that increase the odds of creative breakthrough for her work on art curation, Aparajita turns the question to the artists who actually create. But for her as a gallerist, drawing inspiration comes from spending time with artists and at exhibits or anywhere she finds remotely artistic.

As for Aparajita, a liminal space exists where there's no outside noise, and in between the artist's expression and her impression of it.

Artists are her biggest influencers and says she is also mused by tasteful music and writing. Creating something, according to her brings ecstasy and also deeply inspires her to protect it, percolate, and have people experience the true meaning and its potential.

When it comes to business, Aparajita has to be in constant conversation with her customers. She says, "My customers don't even know what they need, so we have to spend time educating, giving them the material that is needed so that they can start understanding the process a little bit more to make the correct decisions."

As is often the case, juggling creativity and business can be a bit of a trick. Aparajita thinks that the creative economy has always been able to stand apart from verticals like the tech and the mainstream in general. Aparajita believes it's because of what makes the artists who they are.

"A part of it is due to how artists think about life and they don't like to talk about money. And the second is that they haven't segregated. But the truth is they're very, very deeply intertwined because art and artists cannot exist without money," she says.

"It is perhaps on the top of the, you know, pyramid of desires and needs. It is directly linked to transcendence. And it's only when somebody wants more out of their life beyond their basics," she adds.

Art is about creativity and it resonates with human expression more than anything else. Aparajita affirms that there is no need to balance as things flow.

When it comes to curating art there always exists an element of business to which Aparijta says, "We do have two parts of our business, one that entirely looks about art and, pushing the boundaries of thought and art. And the second is about how we get more people to engage with it. And then I think business follows. I think business is an astute way of conducting and making things happen. It's about adding value."

Aparajita has always carried the entrepreneurial spirit, since the age of 12 according to her. She was born into a business family and is married into one. The spirit has always been there, thanks to her roots, and at the age of 24, already onto her third venture. All her businesses speak for art, and creativity and for exposing the region's art to the world as much as possible.

On asked about three-point advice to inspire people to scale up, Aparajita thinks the first step is to overcome fear and jump over the barrier that one puts on oneself. Secondly, planning a fault and making it happen and finally, being open to learning and adapting is the biggest tool of all.

Aparajita's galleries inspire people in the country and across the seas. The presence spans across New Delhi, Mumbai, and the culture-rich Jaipur along with a handful of pop-ups across the country. Speaking about global presence, "Internationally, we work at art fairs and we work with supporting our artists in museums and other institutions. And that's where we want to focus for a while."

As her work recently extended to Mumbai Aparajita shares on expansion plans, "I think I'm going to spend a little bit of time working around that. We are looking at expanding the Sculpture Park, but as things get written in stone, we'll be sharing them."