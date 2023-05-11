Alia Bhatt Announced As First Indian Global Ambassador Of Gucci

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Actor Alia Bhatt was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of Italian fashion house Gucci on Thursday. Just a few days ago she made her much talked about debut at the Met Gala 2023. Her first appearance as the brand's global ambassador shall be at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, which shall be at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace next week. The show shall mark 25 years of Gucci in the country.

Just recently, the actor and entrepreneur was also in the headlines because of her debut at the Met Gala where she wore a dress designed by designer Prabal Gurung, which was based on the theme 'In Honour of Karl'. The white bridal gown which Alia wore was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look, which had been designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

On the work end too the actor is about to make waves with her upcoming projects, chiefly her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix's Heart of Stone, slated to release on August 11. Her fans are also looking forward to Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. Alia shall also start shooting soon for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.