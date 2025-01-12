Goel feels that playing guitar has enhanced his ability to balance focus and teamwork as a founder of an eCommerce shipping start-up.

For Saahil Goel, the deep-rooted passion for playing the guitar dates back to his high school days. Influenced by legends like Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and the Pakistani band Strings, his musical journey mirrors his leadership style—balancing focus, discipline, and a collaborative spirit. Goel feels that playing guitar has enhanced his ability to balance focus and teamwork as a founder of an eCommerce shipping start-up.

How did you first get into playing the guitar?

In my early years, I played the keyboard and harmonium, but it wasn't until 9th grade that I really got into the guitar. I actually taught myself how to play. What really sparked my interest was the prominence of the guitar in rock music, which I was heavily into at the time. There was also this strong desire to join the school band—being in a band was seen as the "cool" thing to do, and that was a major motivator for me to take guitar playing seriously. It's a passion that stuck with me.

What style of music do you enjoy playing?

I'm into various styles, but my main focus is on rock and pop, particularly classic and alternative rock. I enjoy the timeless quality of classic rock, and how it lets me explore different sounds. At the same time, I love playing Hindi songs on the guitar. There's something very fulfilling about combining the raw energy of rock with the melodic, emotional depth of Hindi music. It keeps my playing dynamic and versatile.

Artists that inspire your playing?

Some of my biggest influences are Pink Floyd, Guns N' Roses, Led Zeppelin, and Bryan Adams. Their music has been a huge inspiration for me, especially their guitar work. I also admire The Doors for their creativity and unique approach to rock. On the other hand, I've been deeply inspired by the Pakistani band Strings. Their fusion of Eastern and Western sounds is something I really connect with and often try to incorporate into my playing.

Can you share any memorable experiences playing the guitar?

One of my most memorable performances was at IIT Delhi's Rendezvous festival with my band, Rust. We performed Metallica's "For Whom the Bell Tolls," and the audience response was incredible. There was this amazing moment when the crowd started headbanging in unison, completely immersed in the music with us. That shared energy and connection is what makes live performances so memorable. It's an experience I'll never forget.

How has your guitar-playing hobby influenced your work as a founder?

Playing the guitar has taught me a lot that directly applies to leadership. When you're playing solo, it requires intense focus, discipline, and attention to detail—qualities that are crucial in any leadership role. But playing in a band is where the parallels stand out. You have to listen, adjust, and make sure everyone is working together in harmony. Managing a team works much the same way. Whether it's aligning goals or coordinating efforts, the ability to collaborate and synchronize with others is the key. Playing guitar has enhanced my ability to balance focus and teamwork as a founder.

What type of guitar do you play?

I play acoustic and electric guitars, depending on the mood and setting. I have two acoustic guitars—a Takamine and a Yamaha—perfect for unplugged or mellow sessions. For electric, I own two Fender Stratocasters, which are incredibly versatile and suited for everything from rock to blues. Each guitar has its distinct personality, and I love how they allow me to explore different musical styles depending on what I'm in the mood for. Whether it's a soulful acoustic piece or a high-energy rock solo, I've got the tools to make it happen.