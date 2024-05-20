Here we take a look at four Hindi films along with Srikanth that every budding entrepreneur must watch before starting their journey to stay better prepared to face challenges…

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Recently, the film Srikanth, a biopic on the visually challenged industrialist Srikanth Bolla, chairman of Bollant Industries, gaining momentum at the box office. The film highlights many aspects of entrepreneurship. Every business has its own challenges- be it finding the investors to building the team, the right leadership and right strategies to deal with hardships. Though B-Schools give us an overall exposure to prepare our mind, there is another B-school, the 'Bollywood school' that teaches us the best!

So we take a look at four Hindi films along with Srikanth that every budding entrepreneur must watch before starting their journey to stay better prepared to face challenges…

1. Srikanth: Starring National award winning actor RajKummar Rao in the title role, the film is based on the real life story of the 32 years old industrialist Srikanth Bolla, Founder and Chairman of Bollant Industries. Being a visually challenge boy, since his childhood Srikanth faced obstacles in every steps of his way and he broke all the rules. Born and brought up in a poor farmer family in Andhra Pradesh - from changing rules of the Indian education system for blind students to pursue science, to study in Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and running his own successful business - the story and the film Srikanth teaches a huge life lesson on determination, constant fighting and most importantly not victimize oneself due to physical disability.

Released on May 10, in last 10 days, the film not only received positive review from the critics, but also earned a good box office collection of Rs 33.97 crore. The film is running in the theatre.

2. Maidaan: Directed by filmmaker Amit Sharma, the film Maidaan captures the golden era of Indian football and how the persistence of one man, the football coach of the Indian team Syed Abdul Rahim took our country worldwide to win the Gold Medals in the Asian Games 1951-Delhi and 1962-Jakarta. Played by Ajay Devgn, the film is an inspirational story of triumph over struggle, socio-political conflicts, infrastructural challenges and financial road blocks – of a young football team. The film also shows how under the right mentorship, a team can do wonder at the world stage.

The film released on April 10 and is still running in the theatre. So far, the film collected Rs 67 crore worldwide.

3. 12th Fail: Released in 2023, the film 12th Fail, a directorial venture of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is based on the real life story of an Indian Police Service officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who despite living in extreme poverty and failing in his 12th board exam, went on to achieve his dream. Played by Vikrant Massey, the life journey of Manoj shows, how when everything seems to go south, it is the 'never-give-up' attitude that becomes ones strength to win.

Made under the budget of Rs 20 crore, the film earned a box office collection of Rs. 69.84 crore.

4. Tarla: The Huma Qureshi starrer film Tarla is the story of the home chef and cook book writer Tarla Dalal. It is one of the inspirational story of a housewife who, with her passion for cooking, navigated her way from kitchen to the professional world from 1966. Starting her cooking class in home to write more than 100 cook books and to host multiple cooking shows on television, the success story of Tarla Dalal empowered many housewives of even today to start their own business as a home-chef and more.

The film is produced by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Ronnie Screwvala and currently streaming on ZEE5.

5. Guru : The Mani Ratnam directorial, starring Abhishek Bachchan opposite Aishwarya Rai, Guru is one of the iconic films of Bollwyood loosely based on the story of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani. The film has given many life lessons to every audience whether they are business aspirant or a student. The story taught the power of vision and ambition, the importance of self-confidence to take a tough decision that once needs to take especially in business to earn profit. The character of Gurukant Desai in the film also showed how the business leader should be aware of their market value, to survive in tough time.

Released in 12 January, 2007, the film was made under the budget of Rs 220 million and earned a box office collection of Rs 836.7 million.