Harbinger Of '100% Fresh, 0% Chemicals' Meat Having started from less than ten cities, the Kadavil-led startup has scaled to 160+ cities across India and UAE.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder, FreshToHome

FreshToHome, a D2C fresh fish and meat platform, was established in 2015 by Shan Kadavil and Mathew Joseph. However, the foundation of it was laid back in 2012 through Joseph's previous venture SeatoHome. "Although due to lack of tech infrastructure, SeatoHome did not scale, we could gauge the pulse of consumer sentiment and understand there was a large market appetite for players who could bring technology and clean meat together at affordable pricing," shares Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder, FreshToHome.

How has their journey been so far? "As a D2C player in the branded food space segment, FreshToHome disrupted the supply chain by eliminating intermediaries and ensuring that maximum benefit is passed on to our stakeholders. We are able to do this because we control sourcing, which is also a key differentiator that sets us apart from others in the industry," shares Kadavil. Typically, non-coastal fish consumers get fish that is at least 3-4 days old and are laden with chemicals. FreshToHome has mastered meat accessibility and can reduce the cost-tocustomer cycle to less than 36 hours.

Having started from less than ten cities, the Kadavil-led startup has scaled to 160+ cities across India and UAE. In 2019, it entered the GCC region. In 2020, it launched FTH Daily in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune for delivering fresh vegetables and milk, in 2022, launched Clean Label, India's first preservativefree frozen snacks. Kadavil fels that about 90% of Indians buy from brick and mortar stores, and offline retail is crucial to growth. In 2022, it turned 'Profitcorn'. In 2025, it is looking at an IPO.

FACTSHEET:

Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: Website/App

Turnover for FY 2022-23: Rs 1100 crore

Year of Inception: 2015

Team size: 5000+ (direct and indirect)

Customer Repeat ratio: 86%

Amount of external funding raised - $256M

Wavy Line
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

Lifestyle D2C startups The Makers Co.

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

Tim Cook's 4 Tips To Success

Tim Cook's career has provided aspiring leaders with a number of lessons on achieving and maintaining success. Here are four of his lessons that will help you be successful just like him.

By Kavya Pillai
News and Trends

From 49th Most Valued to Top 4 FMCGs in About Two Weeks, Varun Beverages Briefly Surpasses Britannia

The 1995-incorporated company entered the INR One Lakh Crore club on May 10, making it the 48th in the overall market ranking according to BSE data.

By Paromita Gupta
Productivity

6 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Manage Their Time and Achieve a Work-Life Balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance as an entrepreneur is not a luxury; it's a necessity.

By Dario Markovic
News and Trends

Music to Ears: The Quiet Rise of Audio OTT in India

According to a recent Redseer report, over the past three years, the audio OTT industry has witnessed a surge of ~1.6X in daily streams to reach 460 Mn in FY23

By S Shanthi
Growing a Business

5 Things Every Small Business Should Be Doing This Year

If your small business is going to survive and thrive in 2023, there are specific things you need to be doing.

By Jonathan Herrick
News and Trends

The Insurance Trailblazer

RenewBuy's insurance advisors reach out to their consumers across the country, armed with the RenewBuy Mobile App, which replicates fully what a physical insurance company branch can do

By Soumya Duggal