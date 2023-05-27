Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

FreshToHome, a D2C fresh fish and meat platform, was established in 2015 by Shan Kadavil and Mathew Joseph. However, the foundation of it was laid back in 2012 through Joseph's previous venture SeatoHome. "Although due to lack of tech infrastructure, SeatoHome did not scale, we could gauge the pulse of consumer sentiment and understand there was a large market appetite for players who could bring technology and clean meat together at affordable pricing," shares Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder, FreshToHome.

How has their journey been so far? "As a D2C player in the branded food space segment, FreshToHome disrupted the supply chain by eliminating intermediaries and ensuring that maximum benefit is passed on to our stakeholders. We are able to do this because we control sourcing, which is also a key differentiator that sets us apart from others in the industry," shares Kadavil. Typically, non-coastal fish consumers get fish that is at least 3-4 days old and are laden with chemicals. FreshToHome has mastered meat accessibility and can reduce the cost-tocustomer cycle to less than 36 hours.

Having started from less than ten cities, the Kadavil-led startup has scaled to 160+ cities across India and UAE. In 2019, it entered the GCC region. In 2020, it launched FTH Daily in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune for delivering fresh vegetables and milk, in 2022, launched Clean Label, India's first preservativefree frozen snacks. Kadavil fels that about 90% of Indians buy from brick and mortar stores, and offline retail is crucial to growth. In 2022, it turned 'Profitcorn'. In 2025, it is looking at an IPO.

FACTSHEET:

Online platform resulting in maximum revenue: Website/App

Turnover for FY 2022-23: Rs 1100 crore

Year of Inception: 2015

Team size: 5000+ (direct and indirect)

Customer Repeat ratio: 86%

Amount of external funding raised - $256M