You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Independence Day long weekend is shaping up to be the perfect opportunity for a mid-year escape, according to industry data. The extended weekend, which begins on Thursday, August 15, and continues through Rakshabandhan on Monday, August 19, spans five days — providing an ideal window for a long getaway. While the corporate sector workforce looked forward to putting their legs up hopefully with a good view and food. The Hotel industry looked at competitively pricing that view and meal.

Marketing Plans

Talking about ways the sector is targeting the long weekend, the Senior Vice President of Ramee Group Of Hotels, Saurabh Gahoi shared in terms of marketing, "We implement a targeted marketing strategy that includes special promotions and packages tailored to this period. We leverage digital marketing channels, such as social media to reach our audience. Additionally, we collaborate with travel influencers and partners to enhance our visibility and attract potential guests." Jagmohan Singh, founder of Riohills Hospitality added, "Engaging- content is the key, showcasing the serene experience and aligning with industry trends like wellness travel. Timely communication and targeted ads help us capture last-minute planners while maximizing occupancy during high-demand periods."

Monetary Targets

While the base target is for supply to meet demand. Radhika Changoiwala, Assistant Marketing & Communications Manager at The Westin Mumbai Garden City shared, "During long weekends, we adjust our daily revenue targets to take advantage of the increased demand. We set higher revenue goals and adjusted our average daily rates (ADR) according to market demand. We also emphasize promoting special packages and offers to boost sales and enhance revenue beyond standard rates. Prioritizing upselling and cross-selling additional services, such as spa treatments and dining, helps increase revenue per guest. Additionally, we expect higher ancillary revenue from services like late check-outs and optimize our booking channels to reduce commission costs and maximize profitability."

Change In Consumer Behaviour

"Over the years, we've observed a shift in consumer behaviour, particularly among corporate employees, families, and students, who now view long weekends as prime opportunities for quick getaways. This trend has led to advance bookings and a growing culture of weekend escapes," said Singh. "In response, we've tailored our offerings to this target audience, introducing early bird discounts for planners, group discounts for corporate outings and families, and loyalty programs to encourage repeat stays. These strategies not only attract diverse demographics but also optimize our booking rates, ensuring we remain competitive and aligned with the evolving demands of our guests," he added.

Expected Footfall

For the upcoming long weekend, "We are projecting an occupancy rate of over 90% across all our resorts. This high level of occupancy indicates strong demand and reflects our ongoing success in attracting and retaining guests. We expect a notable rise in our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), with an anticipated increase of approximately 16%, driven by the robust guest activity and spending during this period," said Gahoi. As for Riohills hospitality, Singh shared, "We anticipate a significant increase in occupancy rates, often seeing an uplift of 20-30% compared to regular weekends. Our properties are typically fully booked well in advance, reflecting the high demand during these periods."

Competition

To distinguish themselves in the hospitality industry, Changoiwala shared, "We offer personalized care to each guest. Our unique packages and exclusive experiences, such as luxurious spa treatments, set us apart. We invest in cutting-edge amenities and technology for enhanced comfort and convenience. Our commitment to sustainability and robust loyalty programs, like Marriott Bonvoy, further enhance our appeal." "As a wellness brand, we are dedicated to guest well-being through our six pillars, ensuring a pleasant stay by seamlessly integrating health-focused initiatives into the guest experience," she added.