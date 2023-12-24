Ramineni, CEO, Fireflies.ai has learnt that in order to fulfill your dreams, you need to make choices which might not settle well initially

Heading one of the leading startups in the AI space today, Krish Ramineni, CEO, Fireflies.ai has learnt that in order to fulfill your dreams, you need to make choices which might not settle well initially. Ramineni's passion for cricket has been a very helpful lesson in life.

What inspired you to start playing cricket, and how did you get into it?

I first got into cricket by watching games with my dad, especially when Dhoni began playing. Back then, I was already into competitive tennis and swimming, so my parents weren't keen on me taking up cricket. However, some friends invited me to join them in club cricket as a kid. Even though my parents discouraged it, I'd sneak out on weekends to play adult league matches. My dad's friends, who were part of these leagues, convinced my father to let me join them, which helped me dive deeper into the sport.

How has cricket influenced your life, both personally and professionally?

My admiration for Dhoni's captaincy style heavily influenced how I approach challenges in business. Cricket taught me leadership, strategy, quick decision-making, and staying sharp mentally. Personally, it's a stress reliever, a way to bond with friends, and keeps me focused.

How often do you play?

Before Fireflies, I played more frequently. During the pandemic, I had weekend net sessions for social distancing. It helped me improve significantly, building muscle memory and making match play easier.

What has been your fondest memory so far of playing the sport?

Scoring my first 50 in a league match was significant. It taught me discipline and the joy of a substantial innings, overcoming the fear of getting out early, a common setback in cricket.

Do you prefer bowling or batting?

I enjoy batting more, usually opening or going one down. When it comes to bowling, I prefer leg spin, influenced by Shane Warne. Playing with a leather ball makes leg spin easier.

Your favourite team and player?

I avidly follow the World Cup and the IPL, supporting various teams. I particularly admired the Sunrisers Hyderabad, especially when David Warner was part of the team. Presently, I admire Virat Kohli for his exceptional playing style.

Similarities between being a cricketer and an entrepreneur?

Both demands split-second decision-making, strategy implementation, handling pressure, team leadership, and the ability to make data-driven as well as instinctive decisions. Discipline is key, along with the capacity to motivate and unify people.