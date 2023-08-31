At the recently concluded Entrepreneur India Summit in Delhi, one of the highlights was the fireside chat between producer brother sister duo Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh with Ritu Marya, editor-in-chief, Entrepreneur India and APAC.

At the recently concluded Entrepreneur India Summit in Delhi, one of the highlights was the fireside chat between producer brother sister duo Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh with Ritu Marya, editor-in-chief, Entrepreneur India and APAC. The session delved into the mega films that they have planned in the next year from their production house, Pooja Entertainment, their journey in the film industry and how they are entrepreneurs themselves.

Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are both Jackky's ideas and much anticipated. While speaking about the films, he also delved into the humble beginnings of their family. "My dad would sell saris on the footpath in Kolkata and later on we shifted to Bombay. As kids, we would buy candy floss outside Amitabh Bachchan's house and try to catch a glimpse of him. When my dad made the original Bade Miya Chote Miyan he narrated this story to Mr Bachchan," Jackky started off by saying. Pooja Entertainment is named after their mother, who was the inspiration behind their father Vashu Bhagnani's work. Creatively wanting to grow the production house, he aims at making 40 films in the next five years.

Deepshikha has her own riveting production based on Jaswant Singh Gill, who guided India's first mission to rescue miners trapped in a coal mine, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead role. Juggling the film, her kids and family, was a tough process but she pulled it all off, and they're excited about the movie. Deepshikha also touched upon their animation branch, and the fact that the West might have their Supermans and Spidermans, but we have a treasure trove of mythology with legendary Saptarishis and gods and goddesses.

Another interesting aspect that the discussion delved into was their flair for entrepreneurship, with Jackky investing in multiple startups, along with being the founder of Jjust Group, a new age visionary media and entertainment company, dedicated to shaping cultures through the magical artistry that represent the way we showcase content to the world. Jackky has a keen eye for talent and a knack for spotting trends, and he has taken the group to new heights of success across different genres & verticals. Deepshikha herself is the founder of Love Organically, a skincare brand that focuses on providing pure and natural products. Her inspiration for the brand came from her experience as a mother, prompting her to question the ingredients used in skincare products.

