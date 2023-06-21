Sanjay Dutt Launches Beverage Brand 'The Glenwalk' Actor Sanjay Dutt has launched The Glenwalk in India, a blended hard-beverage which is produced in Scotland.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Sanjay Dutt at the launch.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has launched The Glenwalk in India, a blended hard-beverage which is produced in Scotland.

Other than Dutt, Cartel and Bros, the company that owns The Glenwalk, has four other partners- Manesh Sani and Mokksh Sani of Living Liquidz, one of the largest liquor retail chains in India; Jittin S. Merani of Drinq bar academy; and Rohan Nihalani, the owner of Morgan Beverages.

"The Glenwalk is positioned to transform the Indian hard-beverage market and offer the discerning consumers an unmatched experience. Our collaboration has the ability to raise the industry standard offering consumers an exceptional yet accessible scotch. I am confident that The Glenwalk will reinvent the drinking experience for Indian spirit lovers," said Mokksh Sani.

"Sanjay is loved by fans across age groups. Pricing, therefore, was a conscious call to allow a larger group of discerning young consumers to try and the international spirit. We estimate the market size at approximately 14 million cases and are confident of capturing a sizeable market share," Manesh Sani said.

The company plans to launch the product in their home turf, Mumbai, roll it out in other parts of the state and then expand their footprint across the country. ''Mumbai was the unanimous choice to launch the brand. Post this we will expand our footprint to north, starting with Delhi and Haryana; South with probably Karnataka and Telangana and slowly the other markets. We just want to make sure we execute each market right. Of course, Mr. Dutt's following is pan and beyond India and we already have inquiries for exporting the brand as well," Rohan Nihalani of Morgan Beverages said.

Dutt had also added that the business would introduce new brands, but one at a time.

Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Assistant Editor

