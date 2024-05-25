You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India ranks as the third largest luxury market in Asia according to Simon-Kucher. As Indians continue to splurge more and more on lifestyle items, brands have equally grown to match the massive rise in spending. Homegrown companies have taken centre stage in curating niche products and one such brand Nappa Dori has come to the fore; from being an unassuming and humble store from Hauz Khaz in New Delhi to 12 retail stores across the world.

Nappa Dori screams quiet luxury, blending minimalism while speaking to the modern culture; all while maintaining functionality. In the modern design landscape, aesthetics play a very crucial role and at the helm of it all is the brand's founder and creative director, Gautam Sinha. Sinha who found it easier to sketch than write, used the art to express his creative flows regardless of boundaries. Diagnosed with Dyslexia, he expresses himself through art and credits much of his success to it.

Regardless of any venture, putting in effort cannot go wrong and Sinha is not a believer in set formulae for success or expressing creatively. He adds, "Many people give up before even attempting, and countless ideas perish in the mind without realization. I've always believed that trying and taking action is the most effective way to move closer to your ultimate objective, regardless of the outcome being positive or negative."

Inspired by Thomas Heatherwick, famously known for the 'Vessel' in New York City, Sinha says he feels passionate about installation art. Illustrious designer Paul Smith's visit to one of Nappa Dori's stores is a moment that he cherishes fondly. "I treasure several products from our collection personally signed by him, dating back a decade" Walking the tightrope is one of the challenges any creator with a brand has to endure. Sinha says he is still learning to balance the creative and business aspects of it and that every entrepreneur has to go through the balancing act at some point.

It finds itself having its brickand- mortar stores in major cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Outlets such as the Fortnum & Mason, Conran Shop, Selfridges, and other reputable names now have Nappa Dori on their shelves. It is very close to opening its store at the Delhi Airport and its first retail presence in a Sri Lankan airport. It plans grow its presence in Europe and the UK.

Facts:

Year of Inception: 2010

Presence: India, UK, UAE.

Employees: 200+

Category: Travel and lifestyle