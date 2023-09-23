The founder of Chowman, Debaditya Chaudhury, is a musician by heart. In fact, his office also houses his state of the art studio complete with sound proof walls.

41-year-old, Founder of Chowman, Debaditya Chaudhury, while running a 100cr+ business, is also an active member of a Bengali rock band called Lakkhichara where he is the lead guitarist and plays gigs regularly. His office also houses his state-of-the-art studio complete with soundproof walls. In a tete-a-tete with Entrepreneur, lays his hands on the piano on what it takes to play the right tune.

At what age did you start playing piano?

At the age of 14, I embarked on an enchanting musical journey with the piano. Captivated by its magic, I eagerly took up lessons and practiced with unwavering determination. Over time, my fingers grew more agile, and I found joy in mastering the keys. Each day brought new progress and a profound connection with the instrument. Little did I know that this humble beginning would lead to a lifelong passion for creating beautiful melodies and expressing emotions through music.

Any early memories of being introduced to piano?

One of my earliest memories of the piano takes me back to a live concert in Delhi with my parents. As a young child, I was entranced by the sight and sound of the instrument on stage. The melodic tunes and the pianist's skillful performance left a lasting impression on me. From that moment on, I knew that the piano held a special place in my heart, igniting a spark that would later lead to my own musical journey.

How often do you practice?

Every day, I dedicate a portion of my time to playing the piano. Whether it's for a few minutes or a more extended session, the piano has become an integral part of my daily routine. This cherished practice allows me to unwind, express my emotions, and continually improve my skills as a pianist.

Has playing piano given you any lessons that can be applied to your entrepreneurial journey?

Playing the piano teaches us the value of balance; both hands work together to create musical harmony. Similarly, in business, every department must collaborate with equal passion and zeal for optimal results. Just as a single discordant note can disrupt a beautiful melody, a faltering department can create cacophony within a company. By fostering cooperation and unity, businesses can achieve the ideal result—a symphony of success where each part complements the other, creating a harmonious and prosperous whole.

