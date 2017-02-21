These #4 Startups are Giving New Life to E-waste Although many companies now days are offering the option of e-waste recycling but few companies have already set a new standard in this untouched sector.

By Nidhi Singh

We've all heard of three R's - Reduce, reuse and recycle, that are the essential features of eliminating waste and protecting our environment. This strategy is always neglected due to lenient rules & regulations governing the disposal of electronic and electrical waste. Mobile phones hold an important portion of increasing e-waste levels and various organizations are already working with mobile phone manufacturers to adopt a sustainable business plan with recyclability options. The waste from discarded electronics leads to a growing threat to health and environment every year. We all have that one unused and unwanted gadget that we have bought thinking we could do so many things with it. Like other people, we all end up using only the best aspect of the gadget again and again. But if you think that there isn't any use for your unwanted gadgets beyond throwing them, think again.

Although many companies now days are offering the option of e-waste recycling but few companies have already set a new standard in this untouched sector.

Given below are four companies that are turning e-waste into sustainable resources:

End-to-End E-Waste Recycler:

Electronic waste management firm Attero Recycling actively promotes eco-friendly reuse and recycling of electronics. The company aims to turn waste into sustainable resources by extracting pure metals from end- of-life electronics in an environmentally responsible manner.

Founded in 2008 in Noida, Attero has also established one of India's largest electronics refurbishing facility, backed by cutting edge technology, to extend the useful life of old electronics and promote reuse.

Tapping the E-waste Collection:

New Delhi-based e-waste management startup Karma Recycling focuses on conserving resources through systematic collection, reuse, dismantling and recycling of electronic waste. Founded in 2013, Karma Recycling runs on a mantra that a useless device for someone can turn into a useful device for someone else. The company decided to reuse mobile devices when they realized that the e-waste is negatively impacting our environment. Since its inception, they have collected over 100 thousand mobile devices through their trade-in programs, and redistributed them around the country.

Giving Second Life to Discarded Electronics:

Based in downtown Los Angeles, Isidore Electronics recycling offers certified e-waste recycling, data destruction, and IT asset recovery services. Isidore is R2 (Responsible Recycling) certified, and one of the most certified companies in the e-waste industry. Founded by Kabira Stokes, The social enterprise accepts all forms of electronic items including computers, laptops, printers, digital cameras, power cords, microwaves, satellite components, etc.

Making Smart Choice For Environment:

Gurgaon-based Extracarbon aims to reduce the carbon through effective waste collection and its proper recycling as well as conserving energy. Founded by Gaurav Joshi and Anant Avinash in 2013, the startup provides a mobile app, with which you can show your items without inviting the Green Super Heroes team home.The Green Super Heroes team basically consists of the garbage and waste pickers that go door- to - door for collection of recyclable products .
