Villain Unveils Hardik Pandya As Brand Ambassador

Two days after his on-field heroics which led to the Indian men's cricket team's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya was roped in as the brand ambassador by men's lifestyle brand Villain, part of India's fastest unicorn Mensa Brands. Hardik joins the brand to promote their range of high-quality, long-lasting, and strong fragrances. The youth icon was seen holding the brand's latest launch – Villain Revolver Eau De Parfum, India's first revolver-shaped perfume.

With Hardik on board, the brand aims to strengthen their hold in the fragrance category of India. Villain will be launching a series of campaigns that capture the unique persona of both the brand and Hardik.

Villain has announced multiple ground-breaking launches in the past such as Villain Desire, India's first pheromone-infused perfume, Villain The Joker, India's first official Joker perfume in partnership with Warner Media and more. Villain Revolver Eau De Parfum is yet another addition to the brand's line of fragrances. This revolver-shaped perfume gives the wicked vibe you need to stand out from the crowd.

Commenting on the association, Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO, Mensa Brands said, "If there is anyone who truly embodies the persona of Villain with their leadership attitude, incredible style, and never-back-down energy, it's Hardik Pandya. We are excited to have him onboard and are confident that this association will strengthen the love and cult following that the brand has with its consumers. Villain is on the road to becoming one of the fastest growing fragrance brands of the country and with Hardik joining us, it's only going to become bigger and better."

Talking about joining hands with Villain, Hardik Pandya said, "I am thrilled to join the Mensa family with Villain. It feels great to be part of a brand that is a celebration of what makes us unique and authentic. I look forward to build this partnership and spread the fragrance of grit and achievement far and wide."

Villain's range of fragrances is available on their website and all major e-commerce sites like Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra and more, and also at offline stores.