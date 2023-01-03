12 Social Sector Ministries In Advanced Stages Of Data Integration With PM GatiShakti Initiative, Says Piyush Goyal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, on Monday, said that as many as 12 social sector ministries that include Health and Panchayati Raj, are in advanced stages of data integration with the PM GatiShakti initiative, according to a PTI report.

On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the GatiShakti – National Master Plan (NMP), aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs. It planned to create a technology-based tool for effective and integrated infrastructure development in the country. Initially, it had plans to give limited access to private sector companies which would share information on the availability of land and clearances required to take projects forward.

According to the report, all logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over INR 500 crore, are routed through the Network Planning Group (NPG), constituted under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

"It was informed that 12 Social Sector Ministries namely, Higher Education, Women and Child Development, Tribal Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Health and Family Welfare, Sports, Rural Development, Culture and department of Posts are in advanced stages of data integration in the NMP Platform," it said in a statement, as per the report.

Piyush Goyal reportedly reviewed the progress of the PM GatiShakti on Monday with senior officials from eight infrastructure ministries and they were requested to identify attributes for data layers, which will further enhance the NMP platform.

The report further stated that, with India now holding the G20 presidency in 2023, creating a resilient and efficient logistics ecosystem and promoting seamless multimodal international transportation and transit is being put on international priority. Furthermore, over 1,900 layers of data, including that of land, ports, forests and highways, are available on the portal, according to the report.