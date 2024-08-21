Get All Access for $5/mo

3 Things To Know About CS Setty, the Incoming SBI Chairman For the next three years, Setty will manage the most important portfolios of the country's biggest lender

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SBI.org

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, also known as CS Setty, has been appointed as the 27th chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI). At present, he is the senior-most Managing Director (MD) at SBI, overseeing International Banking, Global Markets, and Technology verticals. On August 28th, he will officially take charge from the current chairman, Dinesh Kumar Khara. For the next three years, Setty will manage the most important portfolios of the country's biggest lender. As of 2024, he has been associated with SBI for over three decades in various capacities.

Humble Beginnings

Setty was born into a Telugu family on September 26, 1965, in Peddapothulapadu village, Jogulamba Gadwal district. According to sources, he was an outstanding student. He completed his schooling in Telugu medium government schools and holds a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University, Andhra Pradesh.

"I have a BSc in Agriculture. In the three and a half decades of my career, nobody has ever asked me what I studied or what my rank was. But my academic grades have always given me confidence," said Setty in the media.

Lessons From Father's Grocery Store

Setty started his career with SBI in 1988 as a Probationary Officer. His first assignment was with the Baroda branch of the bank. Reflecting on his early experiences, he shared that at 12 years old, he gained real-life exposure to debt collection. His father owned a grocery store in a small village in Andhra Pradesh, and during school vacations, he and his brother would collect dues for the store. The 12-year-old Setty learned two important lessons on debt collection:

"One, the time value: How quickly you can recover money is important. Second, follow-up: I cannot stress the importance of this in recovering dues," said Setty.

Before assuming the MD position, Setty applied these two important lessons while handling the Stressed Asset Resolution Group (SARG). When SBI's gross NPA ratio was approximately eight per cent, the corporate book's NPA was close to 14 per cent. However, with his careful management, SBI's gross NPA is now 2.21 per cent, while the net NPA ratio stands at 0.57 per cent on a loan book of INR 38.1 lakh crore. The bank is now profitable and has delivered strong returns on assets (ROA) and equity (ROE) since FY19.

"When Setty was heading the vertical, recoveries began to improve. All this requires a deep understanding of how large credit works, and how the resolution framework operates," said a former SBI official.

A People's Person

Those who worked with Setty found him soft-spoken and friendly. Because of Setty's social and communication skills, he has a great network right from zonal offices to head offices.

"Setty has deep expertise in corporate credit, from assessing applications to underwriting loans. He believes in being prepared at all times. Even during the pandemic, he ensured that the bank stayed in touch with clients, particularly in the MSME segment, to gauge the likelihood of defaults and to extend credit support," another former SBI official explained.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day: India's Trailblazing Approach Toward Global Supremacy

In a country brimming with innovation and high ambition, where jobs are termed as the de-facto standard for a stable life, entrepreneurs in India have shown time and again that with the right idea and the required grind, anything is possible.

By Prince Kariappa
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
By Sherin Shibu
Technology

Meet AI powered startup disrupting the trillion dollar entertainment IP sector

Back in 2020, CEO and co-founder Inder Phull met with Grammy nominated deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, who helped accelerate Pixelynx and KOR Protocol to what it is today.

By Benjamin Jones
News and Trends

LLUMO AI, NxtQube, and Acadru Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

I Built a Successful Business in a Niche Industry — Here's My Advice for Entrepreneurs Trying to Do the Same

Creating a trash-bin cleaning business from scratch was a labor of love and came with some unexpected surprises.

By John Conway