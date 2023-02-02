Abhinay Maths Raises Undisclosed Funding From Classplus

The funding will be used for business expansion and branding to accelerate the company's growth and further increase its reach to more students in tier 2 and 3 cities

By Teena Jose • Feb 2, 2023

Abhinay Maths, a renowned educational platform coaching millions of government job aspirants through a YouTube channel and app, has raised funding from Classplus, India's leading B2B edtech startup. The strategic partnership with Classplus will allow Abhinay Maths to leverage cutting edge technology combined with the curriculum expertise to bring impact to millions of government job aspirants across the country. The funding will be used for business expansion and branding to accelerate the company's growth and further increase its reach to more students in tier 2 and 3 cities.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Classplus as we continue to revolutionize the way government job aspirants from small towns and cities prepare for SSC CGL, CHSL and other government exams. This strategic investment from Classplus will also allow us to use the leverage of technology and provide cost-effective test prep coaching to millions of government job seekers from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, where affordability is a major concern," said Abhinay Sharma, founder and CEO of Abhinay Maths.

Launched as an educational YouTube channel, it quickly became one of the first few education channels on YouTube to reach 1 million subscribers in just eight months and currently has over 2.5 million subscribers. He launched an app developed by Classplus that already has served over 200 thousand students from more than 500 cities and towns across the country, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Backed by our investment and technology and his academic expertise, Abhinay Sir has the potential to transform the way students learn and prepare for government exams. As he continues to break down geographical, financial and resource barriers for students, we are excited to be a part of his journey. We look forward to a long term partnership with him," said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and co-founder, Classplus.
