Gautam Adani committed to investing $10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States, which aims to create 15,000 jobs. "Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and investing $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

Adani underscored that the partnership between both nations are deepening. In terms of the announcement, he did not give the time period or details of the projects.

The Adani Group is gearing up for a significant expansion in FY25, with plans to invest INR 1.3 trillion across its diverse portfolio. To fuel these ambitious projects, the group aims to raise up to $3 billion in equity this financial year. This strategic move underscores Adani's commitment to scaling up its operations and driving growth across its various sectors.

Furthermore, the Adani group aims to play a key role in global decarbonisation. Three Adani portfolio companies — Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) (through its subsidiary Adani New Industries Ltd), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Ambuja Cements Ltd — have joined the World Economic Forum's 'Transitioning Industrial Clusters' initiative, forming the Adani Mundra Cluster. This initiative aims to enhance collaboration and align the vision of co-located companies to drive economic growth, generate employment and advance decarbonisation by 2050.

Earlier in September 2022, Gautam Adani said his ports-to-power conglomerate will build three giga factories for manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines, and hydrogen electrolyzers as part of a $70 billion investment in clean energy by 2030. Adani group is stepping up investments across the green energy value chain as it aims to become the world's top renewable energy producer by 2030. "The Adani Group has already committed $70 billion (for climate change and green energy). This will see us building three giga factories in India leading to one of the world's most integrated green-energy value chains. These giga factories will extend from polysilicon to solar modules, complete manufacturing of wind turbines and the manufacturing of hydrogen electrolysers," he had said.

This current announcement is part of the ports-to-power conglomerate's ambition to become the world's top renewable energy producer by 2030.