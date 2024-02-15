AI-Powered Observability Platform Segwise Raises USD 1.6Mn Led by Powerhouse Ventures, Antler and Others The Bengaluru-based startup, Segwise, is building AI agents that can operate across all the layers of the product growth stack starting with monitoring data for opportunities and issues to eventually running growth experiments.

[L-R]Shobhit Gupta and Brijesh Bharadwaj, Co-Founder's Segwise

Bengaluru-based Segwise, a startup buildling AI Agents for global mobile product and growth teams, has announced raising USD 1.6 million in pre-seed funding led by Powerhouse Ventures.

Antler India, Blume Ventures, Everywhere Ventures, Saka Ventures, and Untitled Ventures are among the other investors in the round.

The round also saw participation from Kunal Shah (Cred) and product leaders from Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Gojek, Flipkart, PhonePe, Groww, and more.

Brijesh Bharadwaj, Co-Founder of Segwise, said, "With Segwise, we are building robust full-stack AI agents to assist mobile product growth teams that can dramatically improve their effectiveness in such tasks leading to faster revenue growth for companies."

Founded in 2023 by Brijesh Bharadwaj and Shobhit Gupta, Segwise is building AI Agents that can operate across all the layers of the product growth stack starting with monitoring data for opportunities and issues to eventually running growth experiments.

The platform allows for deep integrations across multiple data sources and tools and is fine-tuning AI models tailored for tasks in the mobile product growth universe.

"Segwise's AI agents help customers pinpoint which segments to double down on and which segments to avoid using a data-driven approach," added Kshitij Golwalkar, General Partner at Powerhouse Ventures.

Nitin Sharma, Partner at Antler stated, "We are increasingly seeing more founders build solid AI products for the world, from India. We are excited to join Brijesh, Shobhit, and the Segwise team on their journey to making product and growth teams more effective."
