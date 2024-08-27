You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The demand for high-quality video content is rapidly increasing in India, with more viewers turning to large screens for their entertainment needs. Apple TV+ caters to this growing audience by offering a diverse range of premium content. Airtel Xstream Fiber, known for its extensive library of TV shows, movies and web series included with its WiFi plans, is set to further enhance its offerings by bundling Apple TV+ with its premium WiFi and postpaid plans. This partnership will provide Airtel customers with an even richer selection of entertainment options, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally," said Amit Tripathi, chief marketing officer & EVP customer experience for Bharti Airtel.

In addition to video content, Airtel is also enhancing the music experience for its customers in India through exclusive offers on Apple Music for Wynk Premium users. Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, and more, will be accessible to Airtel customers, with subscribers also enjoying features like Apple Music Sing, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio and immersive Spatial Audio.

"We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. "With our ever growing catalog of world‐class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone."