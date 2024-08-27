Get All Access for $5/mo

Airtel and Apple Join Hands to Bring Exclusive Offers in Apple TV+ And Music to Customers in India Airtel and Apple enter into a strategic partnership to bring Exclusive Offers of Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Customers in India

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple and Airtel on LinkedIn

The demand for high-quality video content is rapidly increasing in India, with more viewers turning to large screens for their entertainment needs. Apple TV+ caters to this growing audience by offering a diverse range of premium content. Airtel Xstream Fiber, known for its extensive library of TV shows, movies and web series included with its WiFi plans, is set to further enhance its offerings by bundling Apple TV+ with its premium WiFi and postpaid plans. This partnership will provide Airtel customers with an even richer selection of entertainment options, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally," said Amit Tripathi, chief marketing officer & EVP customer experience for Bharti Airtel.

In addition to video content, Airtel is also enhancing the music experience for its customers in India through exclusive offers on Apple Music for Wynk Premium users. Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, and more, will be accessible to Airtel customers, with subscribers also enjoying features like Apple Music Sing, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio and immersive Spatial Audio.

"We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. "With our ever growing catalog of world‐class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Pressure Cooker': Why Millionaire Nvidia Employees Are Still Working Until 2 a.m.

In a new report, current and former Nvidia employees gave insight into the work culture at the chip-maker, including long hours, lots of yelling, and unbelievable bank accounts.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
By Christine Park
Business Solutions

How Entrepreneurs Automate Time-Consuming Tasks With the Latest AI

ChatGPT, Midjourney, Gemini, and other popular AI models can help complete tasks like emails, brand development, and more.

By StackCommerce
Business News

'It's Glowtime': Apple Finally Confirms Date for Its Biggest Launch in Years — Here's When the iPhone 16 Will Arrive

The new iPhones will have Apple Intelligence, Apple's version of AI.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Kae Capital Welcomes Abhishek Srivastava as General Partner, Promotes Gaurav Chaturvedi

Abhishek Srivastava brings 20+ years of experience, including leadership roles at Endiya Partners and Ventureast, while Gaurav Chaturvedi, at Kae since 2018, focuses on enterprise B2B startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff