Amazon Officially Announces First Round Of Layoffs

Amazon Inc, on Wednesday, confirmed that it has laid off some of its employees. This comes just days after Amazon was reported to cut around 10,000 jobs across its market. According to the company's official website, Amazon's senior vice president, Dave Limp said that Amazon is merging some teams and programs to cut down on budget spending and thrive in the on-going macroeconomic conditions. The scale of the first round of layoffs hasn't been publicly disclosed by Amazon.

Amazon Twitter handle

In the post, Limp said that, "We continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment. In light of this, we have been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and the business. After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required."

He announced that the jobs will be cut from Devices and Service. He further said, "It pains me to have to deliver this news as we know we will lose talented Amazonians from the Devices and Services org as a result. I am incredibly proud of the team we have built and to see even one valued team member leave is never an outcome any of us want."

The notification also added that, in case where employees cannot find a new role within the company, Amazon will support the transition with a package that includes a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support.