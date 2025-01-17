Amazon to Acquire Bengaluru-Based Digital Lending Firm Axio Amazon already holds an 8% stake in Axio, acquired during its INR 144 crore extended Series C round in 2018.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

E-commerce platform Amazon is poised to acquire Bengaluru-based digital lending firm Axio (formerly Capital Float), solidifying its presence in India's growing fintech sector.

The deal, finalised in December 2024 after comprehensive due diligence, awaits regulatory approvals, as per a company blog post by Axio's founders.

"In December, after successful completion of due diligence, we signed an agreement with Amazon for a proposed acquisition of Axio. The transaction will now await the required regulatory approvals," the founders wrote.

They added that the acquisition aims to build on a six-year partnership focused on providing accessible and affordable credit across India.

Amazon already holds an 8% stake in Axio, acquired during its INR 144 crore extended Series C round in 2018. The current deal reportedly values Axio at under USD 200 million, according to sources.

Founded in 2013 by Sashank Rishyasringa and Gaurav Hinduja, Axio began as CapFloat, initially targeting SMEs before expanding into consumer finance. The company pioneered "Buy Now Pay Later" (BNPL) services by partnering with online merchants.

In 2018, CapFloat acquired a 60% stake in Walnut, a personal finance app, later rebranding its offerings under the Axio umbrella in 2022.

Axio has attracted marquee investors, including Lightrock (21.8%), Sequoia Capital (9%), Ribbit Capital (7.6%), and Amazon (17.3%). The firm has raised over INR 1,900 crore in equity and debt funding.

Financially, Axio narrowed its losses by 86% to INR 18 crore in FY24, with total income reaching INR 384 crore. The company boasts a net worth of INR 459 crore as of September 2024 and serves over 10 million customers. Its assets under management (AUM) stand at INR 2,200 crore, with a Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio of 3%.

Despite slight stress in unsecured lending in FY25, the acquisition aligns with Amazon's strategy to strengthen its financial services arm, leveraging Axio's expertise in digital personal loans and BNPL solutions to cater to a wider consumer base.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

4 Business Books All Entrepreneurs Should Read

There are countless business books out there, but let's be honest: Not all of them live up to the hype. Here are the four I'd actually recommend to all current and aspiring entrepreneurs.

By Hope Horner
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

MicroMitti Secures INR 90 Cr to Revolutionise Proptech and Real Estate Investment

The funding is split into INR 17.06 crore for MicroMitti's holding firm and INR 72.94 crore allocated to its Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) undertaking iconic projects in Indore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

'My Whole Life Changed': This 28-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made $10,000 in the First Month. She Quit Her Job and Is About to Hit $10 Million.

Gia Mezz was tired of seeing fast fashion on the rise — so she launched her own business.

By Amanda Breen
Branding

How Introverts Can Lean Into Their Strengths and Unleash Their Personal Branding Superpower

Introverts are just as well-equipped as extroverts to share their thoughts and messages on social media platforms. Learn why and some tips on how to build confidence and get started on your personal branding journey.

By Megan Thudium
Leadership

From Elite Athletes to Tech Titans — Discover the Surprising $100-Million Habit That Leads to Extraordinary Success

Success comes from mastering focus, eliminating distractions and prioritizing what truly matters.

By Ivana Johnston