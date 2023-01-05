Amazon To Cut Over 18000 Jobs: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon.com Inc CEO Andy Jassy, in a public staff note on Wednesday, has said that the company will now increase its layoffs to more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, according to a Reuters report. The layoff is said to be because of the uncertain economy and the fact that the online retail giant had hired rapidly during the pandemic, as per the report.

"The layoff decisions, which Amazon will communicate starting January 18, will largely impact the company's e-commerce and human resources organizations," noted the CEO in a statement, as per the report.

He reportedly revealed that the sudden announcement was being made because one of their teammates leaked the information externally.

"This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we have hired rapidly over the last several years. Amazon has weathered uncertain conditions and difficult economies in the past and we will continue to do so," Andy Jassy added in the statement.

According to the available report, the retail giant had 1.54 million employees worldwide at the end of September excluding the seasonal workers recruited during periods of increased activity, specifically during the holiday season. The company began letting staff go in November from its devices division, with a source telling Reuters at the time it was targeting around 10,000 cuts.

As per earlier reports, in November, Amazon's senior vice president, Dave Limp, , through the company's official website had said that Amazon was merging some teams and programs to cut down on budget spending and thrive in the on-going macroeconomic conditions. . In the same month, it had also received a notice from the labour ministry following a complaint by employee union nascent information technology employees senate (NITES) regarding the layoffs by Amazon in India.