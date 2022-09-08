Anveshan Raises $2 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anveshan, a D2C healthy foods brand, has raised $2 million in pre-Series A funding round, led by DSG Consumer Partners, Force Ventures and We Founder Circle. The round also had participation Amit Jain and Amit Hooja (Netgraph, Vardhman Group), Rahul Sharma (Zetwerk) and many more. The fund raised will be used to hire talent, standardise operational processes and R&D of existing and new product categories. The company also plans to expand its reach in the premium retail stores of Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru.

Company handout

"Anveshan's remarkable growth in the last two years has shown strong consumer demand for Indian-origin authentic food products. In general, heavy food processing in factories and the addition of preservatives has led to the deterioration of food quality in the market. Hence, we are setting-up micro food-processing units near the farms to bring the best of the food materials directly from farmers to consumers. This setup helps in efficiently shortening the supply chain, adding value to farmers' raw produce and generating employment opportunities in the rural areas," said the co-founders of Anveshan, in a joint statement.

Founded in 2020 by Aayushi Khandelwal, Akhil Kansal and Kuldeep Parewa, Anveshan provides minimally processed food products prepared traditionally in rural areas. The brand aims to deploy tech solutions to become 100 per cent transparent, traceable and quality controlled at every step of the supply chain.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with the Anveshan team on their journey to build the leading 'minimally processed' food brand in India. The team is committed to empowering and facilitating fair-trade with the farmers by setting up micro-processing units near the farms. The brand has grown rapidly in a capital efficient manner and is well poised to be a leading food brand trusted by customers for quality, traceability and transparency," said Hariharan Premkumar, investment director and head of India, DSG Consumer Partners.